LONDON Sterling fell on Thursday, while gilts pared losses, after data showed British retail sales were weaker than expected in June, despite overall volumes in the second quarter being their strongest in 10 years.

Retail sales volumes rose 1.6 percent between April and June compared with the previous three months, the strongest since early 2004, the Office for National Statistics said. But they rose just 0.1 percent in June from May and by 3.6 percent compared with the same month a year ago - lower than expected.

Sterling hit a day's low of $1.7008 after the data, from $1.7037 beforehand.

The euro rose to a day's high against the pound of 79.215 pence, from 79.04 pence before the data.

British gilt futures pared some losses after the data. They were last down 15 ticks on the day at 111.10, having stood at around 111.04 before the release.

