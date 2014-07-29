LONDON Sterling suffered its biggest daily loss in two months on Thursday, slipping back below $1.70 ( 1.002 pounds) for the first time since June after weaker-than-expected retail sales numbers cast more doubt on the case for a swift rise in interest rates.

Retail sales rose just 0.1 percent in June from May, less than the 0.3 percent expected by economists. Though overall retail volumes in the second quarter were the strongest for 10 years, currency traders interpreted the numbers as soft, pushing the pound lower.

Dealers said the UK economic recovery still looked the pick of the bunch in Europe but that sterling's almost 15-percent surge over the past year had made it ripe for some easing as the dollar strengthened this week.

"It does look mainly like a dollar play," said Angus Campbell, head of market analysis at retail platform FxPro. "The retail data just got some people thinking it was probably time to take some profit."

Sterling dived around 0.2 percent in the minute following the retail numbers and it fell below $1.70 after data showed U.S. jobless claims at their lowest since early 2006, falling to a low of $1.6967. It last traded at $1.6974, down 0.4 percent on the day.

It also fell around half a percent against the euro.

"The next target for the pound is probably around $1.6950," said a dealer with one London-based brokerage. "But I wouldn't say this was a trend reversal yet. People still like the pound but it was susceptible to those weak numbers today, given how well the dollar is doing."

Although the British economy has looked to be recovering strongly this year, June's retail sales add to a run of slightly weaker data. Significantly, wage growth - a key issue for central banks considering raising interest rates - was shown earlier in the month to be lagging inflation.

"The BoE (Bank of England), the Fed (U.S. Federal Reserve) and the ECB (European Central Bank) are all very data-dependent," said Paul Robson, a currency strategist at the Royal Bank of Scotland.

"Forward guidance is assigned to the history books for now, and softer data means the market can gently nudge out the timing of the first Bank of England rate hike."

GERMAN NUMBERS

Gilt futures were 49 ticks lower at 110.76 at 1450 GMT. One trader said they were tracking German and U.S. bonds, which were both hit by strong data. [GVD/EUR] [US/]

He said the market could also be bracing for a syndication of ultra-long, inflation-linked bonds next week in thin summer liquidity.

"We are beginning to eye up the large syndication deal for next week, which is a lot of duration about to hit the market," he said. Ten-year yields were up 5.4 basis points at 2.61 percent.

Having hit a 23-month low against the pound on Wednesday, the euro was given a boost on Thursday after data showed German business activity expanding more rapidly than expected in July, with the services sector growing at its fastest in three years.

But concerns about the economic impact on the euro zone of tougher sanctions on Russia - the European Union's third biggest trading partner - could cap the euro's gains.

Investors will now be waiting for second-quarter UK gross domestic product (GDP) data expected on Friday.

"While strong UK GDP growth could be supportive for the pound the data may be perceived as somewhat dated and hence the impact need not be pronounced or, for that matter, sustained in the case of sterling versus the dollar," Citi said in a note.

(Editing by Gareth Jones)