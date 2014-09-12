Some British sterling money in coins and bank notes is seen September 2, 2005. BANKG REUTERS/Catherine Benson

LONDON The cost of hedging against near-term swings in value by the British pound jumped to four-year highs on Friday and investors added to unfavourable bets in the derivatives market, reflecting jitters about the result of the Scottish referendum.

One-week sterling/dollar implied volatility rose to a peak of 15.5 percent, according to Reuters data, its highest since mid-2010. The one-week options will expire on Sept. 19, the day after Scotland's vote on independence from the United Kingdom, when the results should be announced.

In the derivatives market, the one-week and one-month sterling/dollar risk reversals, a gauge of demand for options on a currency rising or falling, showed an increasing bias for sterling weakness.

In the spot market, sterling was trading flat at $1.6250, failing to build on earlier gains in Asia but still above the 10-month low of $1.6051 struck on Wednesday. It hit a high of $1.6277 in Asian trading after the latest poll showed those intending to vote against independence were gaining the upper hand.

The euro was flat against the pound at 79.55 pence.

"Our baseline assumes a "No" vote, which will allow sterling to reclaim the 2-3 percent risk premium now embedded in it on the back of very close opinion polls," said Chris Turner, head of currency strategy at ING.

He expects sterling to target $1.66 if the "No" vote wins next week. If the "Yes" vote wins, the pound would slide.

"A `Yes' vote would be a game-changer. The uncertainty and what it would mean for UK monetary policy would easily justify sterling/dollar trading close to $1.50," he said.

The pound is a prominent part of the debate over Scotland. The pro-independence leader, Scottish First Minister Alex Salmond, says Scotland will share the pound. Westminster has ruled that out, leading to uncertainty about how debt, North Sea oil revenues and the currency will be shared.

Investors fear that a Scottish split would leave Britain saddled with higher debt and a smaller domestic market that could hurt future investments. More debt could lead to a possible downgrade by rating agencies and outflows from Britain.

Traders expect more swings in the pound as more polls are released. A spot phone poll done by another of the main UK agencies, ICM, for the Guardian newspaper is likely to be released soon.

MORE SWINGS

Morgan Stanley said in a note that its daily flow data indicated significant outflows from UK stocks going into last weekend, mainly because of the Scottish referendum and investor concerns that a "Yes" vote would hurt growth prospects.

The referendum jitters come after a rough couple of months for the pound, which is now around 10 cents lower against the dollar since its high of $1.7192 struck in mid-July.

Having ignored the risks from a "Yes" vote until late August, investors, including hedge funds, are now making a beeline to buy protection against sharp fluctuations and further downside in the pound, traders said.

The one-month implied volatility for sterling/dollar was elevated, having hit a three-year high of 11 percent earlier this week. On Friday, it was at around 9 percent, still higher than two-month implied vols, which were trading at 7.6 percent.

This highlighted concerns about the fallout from a potential "Yes" vote in the short term.

