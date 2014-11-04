LONDON Sterling fell by half a percent against the euro on Tuesday after sources at the European Central Bank told Reuters that national bankers plan to challenge ECB chief Mario Draghi on his leadership style.

Traders said the euro rose because the report highlighted differences of opinion amongst ECB governing council members and threw into doubt further policy easing measures, which many investors have been betting on.

As decisions to loosen monetary policy and resort to further unconventional measures have become more contentious, insiders say the Italian ECB chief has acted increasingly on his own or with just a handful of trusted aides, sidelining even heads of department.

And while a unitary state like Japan can make a radical monetary policy change with a slim majority, the ECB sources said it would be politically explosive for Draghi to try to force through quantitative easing (QE) in the multinational euro zone by such a narrow margin.

The euro rose broadly against a host of currencies, including the dollar. It hit a day's high of 78.54 pence after the article was published, from around 78.225 pence beforehand.

"You would have thought that any disharmony would be negative for the euro, but the market seems to be taking it as a positive," said Richard Wiltshire, chief FX dealer at ETX Capital.

"I suppose it could be down to the fact that Draghi is pulling in a certain direction and maybe people want to put the brakes on and have a rethink about what path the ECB should be going down."

DOLLAR SOFTER

Against the dollar, sterling edged up 0.2 percent to trade at $1.6005 as the greenback took a breather from its recent rally, ahead of a survey that is expected to show solid expansion in Britain's dominant services sector.

Earlier, the purchasing managers' survey (PMI) for the construction sector fell to 61.4 in October from 64.2 the previous month, showing the industry expanding at its weakest pace in five months.

That offset some of the positive sentiment surrounding the British economy and the pound that had been generated a day earlier by data showing the manufacturing sector growing at a faster-than-expected pace in October, and sterling briefly pared early gains against the dollar, but it then recovered.

"The UK is doing OK compared with what we're seeing elsewhere, so that's why we tend to see sterling drag its heels, but it's certainly not getting hammered in this scenario," said Simon Smith, head of research at online broker FxPro.

Smith added this week's PMI numbers were providing an indication of whether Britain could see an end-of-year slowdown after a solid year of growth. If the services sector PMI reading due on Wednesday - forecast at 58.5 in a Reuters poll - came in above 60, that could see sterling push higher, he said.

Nawaz Ali, UK market analyst at Western Union, said that next week's Bank of England Inflation Report would be crucial for sterling.

"If the BoE sounds more dovish, given subdued wages and inflation, we could see sterling drop towards the $1.58 level," Ali said.

The Inflation Report could see inflation forecasts downgraded, some analysts say. That is likely to push back interest rate hike expectations, currently being factored in around the second half of next year.

(Additional reporting by Anirban Nag; Editing by Angus MacSwan)