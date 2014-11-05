LONDON Sterling recovered some ground against the dollar on Wednesday after dropping to a one-year low when a survey of UK service businesses added to worries about an economic slowdown. Traders credited merger and acquisition inflows for the recovery.

The pound sank to a trough of $1.5869 in the hour after the latest purchasing managers' index (PMI) for the services sector fell to its lowest since May 2013. It last traded at $1.5970, still 0.2 percent down on the day but a cent higher than its earlier low.

Its recovery came amid talk that Turkey's largest food group, Yildiz Holding, was set to acquire UK-based snacks-maker United Biscuits, boosting demand for the pound.

Against the euro, sterling strengthened by a third of a percent to trade at 78.17 pence per euro.

The euro was also down half a percent against the dollar before Thursday's European Central Bank meeting. Markets will be watching for any sign the bank is set to ease policy further to shore up the faltering euro zone economy.

The euro was further weakened by an ADP report that showed private employers in the United States added more jobs than expected in October. That sent the already-rallying greenback soaring to multi-year highs, with the Australian dollar falling almost 2 percent against its U.S. counterpart.

Alvin Tan, a currency strategist at Societe Generale, said sterling was proving relatively resilient in the face of the dollar's strength because of technical cross-trading as the euro weakened.

"Sterling is holding its own against the others even though it had a weaker-than-expected services PMI number," he said. "Euro/sterling is coming off again and that has supported sterling against the dollar."

RATE HIKE DOUBTS

A broader UK PMI measure that also includes data released earlier this week on manufacturers and construction companies sank to its lowest since June 2013.

That, and further indications in the data of downward pressure on prices, add to the growing doubts about how soon the Bank of England will raise interest rates next year.

"Although the index reading is still relatively strong, it’s another kick in the teeth for GBP bulls," said Alex Edwards, head of the corporate desk at online currency service UKForex.

Propped up by an economy that is performing better than most of its European peers, sterling had done better than the euro and yen against the dollar over the past week.

But the market has grown increasingly doubtful the brighter economic outlook will show up in workers' wages and inflation and consequently in higher interest rates any time soon.

Expectations for higher rates have been pushed out to the end of next year, and a more dovish message from the Bank of England next week, worrying about the lack of wage growth despite falling unemployment, is likely to put more pressure on the pound.

(Additional reporting by Patrick Graham; Editing by Larry King)