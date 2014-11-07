LONDON Sterling hit a 14-month low against the dollar on Friday after data showed Britain's goods trade deficit widened more than expected in September, largely due to weak export growth to the European Union.

Britain has relied on domestic demand to propel its economic recovery since the middle of last year, but a sharp slowdown in the euro zone in recent months has added to problems hampering the government's plan to focus the economy more on exports.

The deficit data followed purchasing managers' index (PMI) surveys earlier in the week that pointed to an end-of year slowdown in the UK economy. On Thursday the Bank of England kept interest rates unchanged at their historic lows.

Sterling fell to as low as $1.5802 after the trade data, its lowest since September 2013. It was last trading at $1.5824, flat on the day, with option barriers cited at $1.58.

Against the euro, sterling lost about 0.2 percent, trading at 78.34 pence per euro.

Up until the summer, many expected the BoE to start raising rates this month, but those expectations have been pushed back significantly, sending the pound down 8 percent since mid-July.

"With sterling, one of the things that's bothering me right now is whether or not the market has oversold it," said Jane Foley, a senior currency strategist at Rabobank in London.

"Yes the external sector in the UK is vulnerable to the slowdown in Europe, but the domestic economy is still quite well positioned, so there is scope for sterling to pull back a little bit of ground."

Later, BoE Governor Mark Carney will be watched when he participates in a panel discussion with other central bank governors in Paris. But any indication on how long rates will stay low is more likely to come in the Bank's quarterly Inflation Report next week.

The main data focus of the day for investors is U.S. nonfarm payrolls due at 1330 pm London time, expected to show a solid recovery in the job market. That would firm up the conviction that the U.S. Federal Reserve will raise interest rates next year.

That expectation has helped the dollar reach a 4-1/2-year high against a basket of currencies. Traders said much of sterling's weakness was due to the greenback's broad strength, though the pound has been relatively resilient compared with other currencies.

(Editing by Tom Heneghan)