Wads of British Pound Sterling banknotes are stacked in piles at the GSA Austria (Money Service Austria) company's headquarters in Vienna July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

LONDON Sterling fell below $1.55 for the first time in more than a year on Tuesday, hit by a downward revision to British economic growth figures for the past 12 months and a surprisingly high current account deficit.

The pound, one of the major sufferers in a dollar rally since July, dropped more than half a percent to $1.5486, also taking a hit from data showing the U.S. economy grew at its quickest pace in 11 years in the third quarter.

It hit a five-day low against the euro after data showed Britain's current account deficit surged to 27 billion pounds in the third quarter, while growth for the quarter was revised to 2.6 percent year on year from an earlier estimate of 3.0 percent.

Growth for each of the previous five quarters was revised lower.

"We should worry about the current account and we are moving back towards a situation where old fashioned fundamentals have more of an impact, but I suspect it was the GDP numbers that had a bigger impact on the market," said Simon Derrick, head of currency research at Bank of New York Mellon in London.

"GDP is just kind of an early marker for the problems the pound may face next year, although the market is very thin before Christmas."

Many banks expect uncertainty around parliamentary elections next May to weigh on British financial markets from the start of 2015, adding to concerns that the economy has come off the boil.

Money market pricing shows investors have already pushed out expectations for a first rise in Bank of England interest rates to the end of next year, and the worse the growth numbers going forward, the further that could go.

The pound fell as low as 78.675 pence per euro after the morning data on Tuesday before recovering marginally to trade at 78.575 pence by 1510 GMT.

(Reporting by Patrick Graham and Jemima Kelly; Editing by Hugh Lawson)