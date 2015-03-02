LONDON Sterling fell on Monday, retreating from a seven-year high against the euro and an eight-week peak against the dollar as May's potentially unsettling general election clouded the outlook for the British currency.

Data showing British house prices fall in February for the first time in five months also hurt sentiment. A survey from Nationwide showed annual house price growth of 5.7 percent, the lowest since September 2013.

The euro was up 0.3 percent at 72.70 pence, recovering from a seven-year low of 72.35 struck in Asia. Against the dollar, sterling was down 0.15 percent at $1.5405. It failed to get much of a lift from a survey that showed British manufacturing growth at a seven-month high in February.

Last week, sterling hit a more than six-year high against a trade-weighted basket of currencies on expectations the Bank of England could deliver an interest rate hike early in 2016.

"The BoE has been reacting a little more hawkish to the recent better than expected UK economic data. This has lifted sterling back to $1.5400 and is a rate to watch, especially as we near the UK general election," said Angus Campbell, senior analyst at FxPro.

Last week saw a raft of warnings from analysts at major banks on risks to sterling, with worries over heavier spending and taxes and regulation of the financial sector by a potential centre-left Labour government top of the list.

Risks that Britain will leave the European Union if the ruling Conservatives win are also a worry. Under pressure from the anti-EU UK Independence Party, which has recently won two parliamentary seats, the Conservatives have promised a referendum on EU membership within two years if they win the May 7 poll.

Options market pricing shows a jump in the cost of hedging against volatility around the most closely contested parliamentary election in decades. Three-month implied volatility traded around 9 percent compared to 7.5 percent for the equivalent two-month option.

Nevertheless, with the European Central Bank embarking on an asset purchase programme and the BoE likely to tighten in time, monetary policy divergence will continue to drive euro/sterling in the near term.

"Euro/sterling is attempting a small recovery ... but when speaking of a divergence in economic sentiment, few stand out," said Jameel Ahmad, chief market analyst at FXTM.

"With Governor (Mark) Carney easing traders' fears by illustrating UK inflation risks as temporary, and very little positive economic news coming out of Europe, euro/sterling looks set for a future downside move to 70 pence."

