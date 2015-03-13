An employee is seen walking over a mosaic of pound sterling symbols set in the floor of the front hall of the Bank of England, in London in this March 25, 2008 file photograph. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor/Files

LONDON Sterling fell to its lowest in almost five years against the dollar on Friday, compounding its steepest fortnightly declines since 2010 as investors bet the interest rate paths of the UK and the United States will diverge.

Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said on Thursday that he was in no hurry to raise interest rates. The recent gains by the pound against the euro can keep inflation low and therefore the BoE can put off rate hikes, he said.

Carney's comments pushed rate hike expectations further into the future, along with worries that persistently low inflation will keep rates at their historic lows for a longer time.

Thirty-one forecasters polled by Reuters this week do not expect any rate rise before the end of the year, up from 28 two weeks ago and 24 a month ago.

By contrast, investors expect the Federal Reserve to raise U.S. interest rates in the next few months. The Fed will meet next week and is expected to drop the word "patient" in describing when it will raise rates.

Sterling shed over a percent against a buoyant dollar to trade as low as $1.4710, its weakest since June 2010. That came after a 4.5 percent fall over the past two weeks.

"The Bank of England have no inclinations whatsoever to tighten up policy guidance for the foreseeable future and when they do, they have to have a damn good reason to do it," said Neil Mellor, a currency strategist at Bank of New York Mellon.

Against the euro, the pound was 0.2 percent lower at 71.335 pence. But that still kept it close to the seven-year high of 70.145 pence touched earlier in the week and on track for its best quarter ever against the single currency, after gaining almost 9 percent.

"(The BoE) simply cannot afford to ignore a several- percentage-point appreciation over a very short period of time against their key trading partner – they just can't do it," Mellor said.

Lee Hardman, a currency analyst at Bank of Tokyo Mitsubishi, said that while sterling is likely to gain this year, "downside pressures may intensify temporarily heading into and in the aftermath of the general election in May."

British government bond prices rose moderately, continuing a rally on Thursday after Carney's comments. At 1529, the 10-year gilt yield was down 4 basis points at 1.70 percent, its lowest level in just over two weeks.

(Additional reporting by Andy Bruce and Anirban Nag; Editing by Larry King)