LONDON Sterling sank to a five-year low against the dollar on Wednesday after the Bank of England fired a warning shot about the impact of a broadly strengthening pound on British inflation.

The pound was given a small boost after finance minister George Osborne announced higher economic growth forecasts and lower future taxes in his budget statement.

But by 1625 GMT sterling was still trading down 0.4 percent at $1.4687, close to its earlier low of $1.4635, as the BoE's warning on inflation drove investors to push back their expectations of when interest rates would rise from their current record lows.

The minutes of the BoE Monetary Policy Committee's March 4-5 meeting showed policymakers were concerned that sterling could strengthen further, leaving inflation below target for longer than they had been reckoning.

In between the BoE's February and March policy meetings, sterling rose sharply, gaining almost 3 percent on a trade-weighted basis to hit a 6-1/2-year high, as investors sold the euro after the European Central Bank announced a 1 trillion euro bond-buying programme.

"That's quite a big move in a month - it's only natural that they (the BoE) would take note of that, and acknowledge it," said Ian Gunner, a currency fund manager at investment management firm Altana Wealth.

"It's not like they're trying to talk the currency down ... but given what's going on elsewhere, where basically everyone is trying to bring their currency down ... I would imagine that they're not afraid that the market is taking these conclusions."

Sterling was also hurt by labour market data showing that, despite the number of British people in work rising to an all-time high in January, the pace of earnings growth slowed. The BoE keeps a close eye on wages in its interest rate considerations.

Against the euro, the pound lost 0.8 percent to trade at 72.385 pence, its weakest in almost two weeks. But that still left it close to a seven-year high of 70.145 pence hit last week.

"Adding to the dovish minutes, sterling is also heavy on the back of soft wage growth," Citi analysts wrote in a research note. "BoE minutes highlighted that the policy divergence may risk driving sterling higher and prolong the time inflation remained below the 2 percent target."

Traders will now have their eyes fixed on the U.S. Federal Reserve, which later on Wednesday will issue a policy statement that will confirm whether investors' bets on a mid-2015 U.S. rate hike are justified.

