A generic picture of a some British sterling money in coins and bank notes. REUTERS/Catherine Benson

LONDON Sterling rose to a one-week peak against the dollar and hit a day's high versus the euro on Thursday, after British retail sales data beat expectations.

Retail sales rose 0.7 percent in February, from a month earlier, leaving them 5.7 percent higher on the year. Economists had expected a rise of 0.4 percent on the month and an increase of 4.7 percent on the year, adding to strong growth in sales at the end of last year.

Sterling rose to $1.4995, its highest since March 19, and up 0.75 percent on the day. It was trading at $1.4965 before the data was released.

The euro dipped to a day's low of 73.565 pence, having traded at 73.75 pence beforehand.

(Reporting by Anirban Nag; editing by Patrick Graham)