LONDON Sterling rose against the dollar on Friday, after Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said the next move in interest rates was likely to be upward, tempering recent speculation that rates could be lowered if inflation stays subdued.

"We're still in a position where our message is... that the next move in interest rates is going to be up," Carney said during a panel discussion at a Bundesbank conference in Frankfurt.

Sterling had been hit in the past week when BoE chief economist Andy Haldane surprised investors by saying a recent sharp slowdown in inflation meant the bank was as likely as not to cut rates, a view that had been previously rejected by Carney.

"He (Carney) is saying the obvious but it pours cold water on (some) Monetary Policy Committee (members') attempts to convince the market that a rate cut is possible," said a London based trader.

The pound rose 0.4 percent to a day's high of $1.4914 after the comments, compared with $1.4818 beforehand. It was up 0.7 percent against the euro, trading at 72.77 pence.

"The fact that the market is seeing the chances of a rate hike as equal to a rate cut is something he (Carney) has gone out of his way to dispell. He wants people in the market to be more focused on rate hikes in the future," said Craig Erlam, market analyst at Oanda, a foreign exchange brokerage.

Several other top policymakers at the BoE have left Haldane looking isolated in recent days.

On Friday, one of the Bank's deputy governors, Ben Broadbent, also played down the sharp fall in inflation which touched zero in February. He said Britain was unlikely to suffer from a long bout of deflation.

Broadbent also said that the BoE was mindful of the strength of sterling but does not try to finesse the exchange rate.

The currency had also been weighed down by uncertainty ahead of parliamentary elections in May. Britain votes on May 7 and the latest opinion polls point to a 'hung parliament', in which no single party can form a government on its own.

