LONDON Sterling rose to a day's high against the euro on Tuesday after data showed Britain's dominant services sector growing strongly in March.

The Markit/CIPS services purchasing managers' index (PMI) staged its biggest gain in more than a year to hit an eight-month high of 58.9 in March. The index had stood at 56.7 in February.

The British pound rose to 72.89 pence per euro from around 73 pence before the data was released.

Against the dollar, sterling briefly rose to $1.49 before easing back to $1.4874, flat on the day.

Britain's FTSE 100 equity index remained 1.2 percent higher after the data.

