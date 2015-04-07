LONDON Sterling rose against the euro on Tuesday after data showed Britain's dominant services sector grew strongly in March, though gains were capped by uncertainty ahead of next month's national election.

The Markit/CIPS services purchasing managers' index (PMI) surged to an eight-month high of 58.9 in March, up from 56.7 in February, pointing to a speeding up of overall economic growth in the first three months of 2015.

The pound initially rose to 72.89 pence per euro after the data, then eased to 72.95 pence, still 0.6 percent higher on the day.

Against the dollar, sterling was up a touch at $1.4898, having risen to $1.4900 after the data was released..

"There is no question that the risks surrounding the upcoming election are preventing sterling from making any ground against the dollar, and any gains that sterling does make are relatively limited and tend to come against the euro," said Angus Campbell, senior analyst at FxPro.

Sterling has fallen against its currency basket in each of the past five weeks, and is down against the euro for the past three.

The main televised debate of Britain's national election campaign last Thursday yielded no clear winner, underlining the uncertainty around the outcome of the May 7 vote.

Polls show that neither Prime Minister David Cameron's Conservatives nor Ed Miliband's opposition Labour Party are likely to gain enough votes to win a majority.

With the remaining support split across a range of smaller parties, even coalitions could prove hard to form, opening up the possibility of a fragile minority government.

"I've generally been bullish on sterling against other currencies for some time because of the economic argument," said Steve Barrow, head of G10 currency research at Standard Bank.

"But as we have got closer to the election over the last couple of months or so, I've been scaling that back."

In a growing sign of nervousness, there was solid demand for options to hedge against sharp sterling swings and which will expire in two months time.

The two-month implied vol for sterling/dollar was trading at 12.5 percent, implying uncertainty from the May election to spill over to June. The one-month implied vol, was at 11.10 percent with the option expiring on election day.

British government bond prices fell modestly on Tuesday, pressured by the services data. At 1351 GMT the benchmark 10-year gilt yield was up one basis point at 1.60 percent.

(Reporting by John Geddie; Editing by Andrew Heavens and John Stonestreet)