LONDON Sterling rose to the day's high against the dollar while gilt futures slipped on Wednesday after minutes from the latest Bank of England policy meeting showed policymakers slightly more focused on the risks inflation could accelerate.

Traders also said sterling was supported by a growing view within the nine-member monetary policy committee that the next move by the Bank will be a rate hike, despite the BoE's chief economist saying last month that a sharp slowdown in inflation meant the bank was as likely to cut rates as raise them.

Sterling rose to the day's high of $1.4994 after the minutes were released, from around $1.4936 beforehand. The euro was down 0.15 percent against the pound at 71.81 pence.

UK gilt futures fell to the day's low, down 10 tick on the day at 120.65 from 120.78 beforehand. June futures last traded at 120.69.

(Reporting by Anirban Nag and Nigel Stephenson)