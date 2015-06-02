LONDON The euro rallied to its highest in more than three weeks against the British pound on Tuesday, on growing optimism that Greece could strike a deal that will see it avert a default on loans owed to international creditors.

Greece's creditors are close to finishing a draft agreement to put to the leftist government in Athens, a source close to the talks said on Tuesday, injecting new momentum into long-running negotiations to release aid for the cash-strapped country.

Eurogroup chairman Jeroen Dijsselbloem said on Tuesday it is "not even theoretically possible" for Greece's lenders to resume support this week while discussions on its economic reforms are ongoing, comments which saw the euro slip from highs.

The euro rose 1.4 percent against the British pound to 73.04 pence, its highest since May 8, before slipping to 72.635, still up 1.1 percent. Against the dollar, too, the euro was up 1.8 percent at $1.1195, before easing back to $1.1124.

"Hopes of a Greek deal are squeezing short positions and pushing the euro higher," said a London based spot trader. "Dijsselbloem's comments poured some cold water, but broadly sentiment is a bit positive towards the euro."

The euro's strong rise benefited sterling against the dollar. Earlier, data showing British mortgage approvals jumping by the most in over six years in April, while optimism among British construction firms hitting a nine-year high in May combined to help the pound recover from recent lows.

The pound has fallen against the dollar for seven trading days in a row, its worst run in nine months, amid a flurry of weaker-than-expected data and worries about a planned referendum on Britain's EU membership.

Sterling was trading at $1.5340, up 0.9 percent on the day, and up from around $1.5200 before the data was released and well clear of a three-week low of $1.5170 touched on Monday.

"Following the soft manufacturing PMI on Monday, the positive surprise (from the construction PMI) eased concerns over growth in the second quarter and strengthened sterling somewhat," said Sakis Paraskevov, analyst at IronFX Global.

The Markit/CIPS UK Construction Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rebounded in May to 55.9 from April's 22-month low of 54.2, above the 50 mark that separates growth from contraction and beating a Reuters poll forecast of 55.0.

That followed PMI numbers for the manufacturing sector, which showed much slower growth than expected.

(Reporting by Anirban Nag and Jemima Kelly; editing by Jeremy Gaunt)