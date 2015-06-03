Sample polymer five and ten GB pound banknotes are displayed at the Bank of England in London September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Ratcliffe/pool

LONDON Sterling slid over a percent against the euro to hit its weakest in over three weeks on Wednesday, after the head of the European Central Bank said he was willing to look through bond market volatility.

Speaking at a press conference after the ECB's regular policy meeting, President Mario Draghi said there was no reason to adjust monetary policy in response to a recent sharp rise in European bond yields.

That sent the euro soaring across the board, tracking German Bund yields higher on investor relief that the ECB would not act to cap rises in the single currency and European bond yields.

The euro had plunged in May when ECB Executive Board member Benoit Coeure said the speed of the bond sell-off was worrying, and some investors were expecting Draghi to flag similar concerns on Wednesday.

The single currency strengthened to 73.50 pence after the conference, its strongest since May 8 and extending a 2.5 percent rise since the start of Tuesday, while 10-year German Bund yields spiked to a seven-month high of 0.88 percent.

"(Sterling) has tracked the Bund move," said Kit Juckes, macro strategist at Societe Generale.

"Mario Draghi didn't come out and cuddle the bond market with any kind of repeat of Benoit Coeure's comments; I thought it was a pretty neutral press conference but the neutrality is what's got the market to extend yesterday's move."

Sterling was also lower against the dollar at $1.5335, but only by 0.1 percent, having been boosted by a weakening in the U.S. currency as the euro rallied.

Earlier, the pound had dipped to as low as $1.5252, after a survey of the British services sector in May came in sharply below forecasts, pointing to another subdued round of overall economic growth in the second quarter.

"The size of the drop was a little bit surprising and the pound ... reacted to that," said Stephen Gallo, European Head of FX Strategy at BMO in London. "I don't like sterling much below $1.50 but I also don't think I'd necessarily be buying it here."

The Bank of England started a two-day meeting on interest rates on Wednesday but is expected to add nothing to the debate for now. Investors do not expect the bank to start raising rates until well into next year.

(editing by Ralph Boulton)