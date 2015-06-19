LONDON Sterling hit a seven-year high against a trade-weighted basket of currencies on Friday, bolstered by expectations that British interest rates could start to rise earlier than previously thought on the back of some robust data.

The pound has gained nearly 4 percent against the dollar in the past two weeks, boosted of late by data that showed British wages grew at their fastest rate in nearly four years in April and by hawkish comments on interest rates from a Bank of England (BoE) policymaker.

Data on Friday showed strong growth in income tax receipts pushed British government borrowing to its lowest May reading in eight years. Britain's headline public borrowing fell to 10.129 billion pounds in May from 12.350 billion a year earlier.

Sterling was softer against the dollar at $1.5865, having hit a seven-month high of $1.5930 on Thursday. But it was higher against the euro, with the single currency down 0.4 percent at 71.32 pence, its lowest level for three weeks.

Against the BoE's trade-weighted basket, sterling rose to 93.3, its highest since July 2008.

"The data has been pretty good and there are not too many positive stories going around. So currency investors are putting money into the UK," UBS currency strategist Geoffrey Yu said.

The dollar has been on the defensive this week after a cautious statement by the Federal Reserve on Wednesday evening, which disappointed investors expecting a clear signal on when U.S. rates would start to rise.

In Britain, investors are factoring in the chance that the BoE could start raising rates in nine months, having priced in around a year before Wednesday's wages data.

Some analysts say sterling was also being underpinned by safe-haven inflows as investors worry that Greece and its creditors will fail to reach a deal on the country's debt crisis, leading to a default and "Grexit" from the euro.

"Sterling is one of those liquid currencies on which there are no penalty rates (sub-zero interest rates). So euro/sterling will drop pretty sharply of there is a Greece exit," a trader at a European bank said.

