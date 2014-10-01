Wads of British Pound Sterling banknotes are stacked in piles at the GSA Austria (Money Service Austria) company's headquarters in Vienna July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

LONDON Sterling slipped to a two-week low against the dollar on Wednesday after data showed British manufacturing grew at the slowest rate in 17 months in September, casting some doubt on the UK's economic recovery.

The Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for manufacturing - a key monthly indicator of economic health - fell to 51.6, its lowest since April 2013 and below a consensus forecast of 52.5 in a Reuters poll of economists.

The slowdown is likely to be noticed by the Bank of England as it debates when to start raising interest rates from their record lows.

The pound fell as low as $1.6164 after the data was released - its weakest since before the referendum on Scottish independence - from around $1.6198 beforehand. It was last trading at $1.6179, down 0.2 percent on the day against a buoyant dollar.

"We and the market were looking for a small bounce after the sharp fall last month and that hasn't happened," said Chris Turner, head of currency strategy at ING in London.

But Turner also pointed out that Tuesday's revisions to UK economic data, which showed gross domestic product rose more than was originally calculated in the second quarter and business investment grew strongly, suggested the economy might have less spare capacity than in the economy than first thought.

Against the euro, sterling weakened a touch to 77.86 pence per euro from 77.745 before the data. But it remained slightly up against the single currency on the day and close to a two-year high hit on Tuesday of 77.665 pence per euro.

Earlier PMI data for the euro zone showed manufacturing growth slowed further in September, underscoring the difficulty the European Central Bank is likely to have in bringing inflation back up to its target of close to 2 percent.

The UK's manufacturing numbers will be followed by PMIs for construction on Thursday and services, the dominant sector, on Friday.

(Editing by Larry King)