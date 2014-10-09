A picture illustration of U.S. dollar, Swiss Franc, British pound and Euro bank notes, taken in Warsaw January 26, 2011. Picture taken January 26. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

LONDON Sterling fell to a day's low against the dollar on Thursday, dragged down by the euro's falls after European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi reiterated that more measures could be used to ward off the threat of euro zone deflation.

The dollar has weakened this week after a surge that took it 10 percent higher against a basket of major currencies since May. Dealers said, however, that the downturn had cleaned out some of the technical barriers to another push higher for the greenback.

When long positions become dominant in a market, it tends to be harder for the currency to continue to gain until some of those players have cashed in their gains.

The pound fell as low as $1.6112, down 0.3 percent on the day, as the euro fell back well below $1.27.

"The market is looking for reasons to sell the euro and given that inflation expectations continue to fall, there’s still a lot of pressure on the ECB to ease monetary policy further," said Lee Hardman, a currency economist at Bank of Tokyo-Mitubishi UFJ in London.

Draghi's comments came after data that showed German exports plunged by the most since the height of the financial crisis - the latest in a string of troubling signs from the euro zone's biggest economy.

Earlier, leading economic institutes followed in the footsteps of the International Monetary Fund by slashing their growth forecasts for Germany.

"The data should keep downward pressure on euro/sterling because of the relative outperformance of the UK compared with the euro zone," Hardman added.

The single currency weakened against the pound, trading at 78.65 pence per euro, down 0.1 percent on the day.

RATE EXPECTATIONS

The pound had been up as high as $1.6226 earlier in the day, after jumping half a percent on Wednesday when the U.S. Federal Reserve fired a warning shot about the dollar's three-month march higher.

The latest minutes of the Fed's rate-setting Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) showed it expressing concern that the U.S. currency's strength could slow a necessary rebound in inflation. They also disclosed debate over how the Fed could adopt more "data-dependent" policy guidance.

Short-term U.S. interest rates futures showed traders now expect the Fed to raise policy to wait until the fourth quarter of 2015 before they raise interest rates.

"The fallout from the post-Fed ... will probably continue for at least another day or so," said Graham Davidson, a currency trader with National Australia Bank in London.

The Bank of England on Thursday left interest rates unchanged at their record lows, as expected.

Expectations for a rise in UK interest rates, the main driver behind a 16 percent rise for the pound against dollar in the year to mid-July, have been pushed back into next year, with only a few analysts still predicting the Bank of England could move in November.

That has helped sterling fall almost 6 percent since its six-year high of $1.7192 in July, along with the emergence of political risks to the currency: first, a referendum on Scottish independence, and now, a general election in seven months' time.

The filling of two empty Westminster seats in by-elections on Thursday may further buoy the anti-EU UK Independence Party, which could weaken the pound more, some said.

"A couple of by-elections today could prove more important if support for the main party sees setbacks. A surprise double-win for UKIP ... could be a setback for sterling at least initially," said Citi analysts in a note to clients.

(Additional reporting by Patrick Graham; Editing by :arry King)