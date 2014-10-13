LONDON Sterling fell towards a four-week low against the euro on Monday on growing expectations that a global slowdown will lead to the Bank of England delaying interest rate rises until well into 2015.

Traders said UK inflation and wage growth data -- due on Tuesday and Wednesday respectively -- would be crucial, with any disappointment likely to further disappoint rate hike hopes and send the pound lower.

The failure of real wages to pick up, in turn reducing the risk of a bounce in inflation, has been the big hole in the argument for raising UK rates so far.

Money market rates have already shown investors backing away from the expectation of a BoE rate increase by the end of the year -- a bet that drove sterling to a six-year peak against the dollar in July -- as numbers from the UK have raised the prospect of an end-of-year economic slowdown.

"I would expect sterling to come under a bit of pressure ahead of tomorrow's inflation data," Western Union's UK market analyst, Nawaz Ali, said.

"The next couple of days -- the inflation data and the wage growth data -- are going to give us a lot of answers to questions on BoE policy and the pound's outlook from here."

The euro strengthened by over half a percent against the pound on Monday to 78.97 pence, close to a 3-1/2 week high of 79 pence. That came as the yield gap between two-year British gilts and German bunds narrowed to its lowest in two months.

Sterling also weakened against the dollar, falling 0.1 percent to $1.6060. Sterling's losses came despite a sluggish dollar which fell broadly after dovish comments from a host of U.S. Federal Reserve officials.

At a meeting in Washington over the weekend, financial leaders took stock of a weaker economic outlook and Fed officials said U.S. rate hikes could be delayed if global growth is weaker than anticipated.

But BoE Governor Mark Carney said on Monday that weakness in the euro zone -- fast becoming the world's central economic concern again -- would not dictate UK monetary policy, and would only be one factor the bank considers when deciding when to raise interest rates.

"I still don't like sterling," Societe Generale macro strategist, Kit Juckes, said, noting that he thought it likely that markets will have pushed back their expectations of a rate increase before May by the end of the week, after the inflation and wage data had been digested.

GILT YIELDS TUMBLE

Rate hike jitters also hit gilt yields, with British 10-year government bond yields falling to a 16-month low.

Yields on 10-year debt were down more than 4 basis points at 2.18 percent by 1435 GMT, adding to last week's 19-basis-point drop, which was the largest weekly decline in more than a year. Earlier on Monday the yield was as low as 2.174 percent, its lowest since June 2013.

Investors were also focussing more on political risk in Britain.

Latest polling showed support for anti-EU party UKIP at 25 percent and the party's leader said he would demand an immediate referendum on European Union membership as the price of supporting any coalition government after elections next May.

"I think most people still think this is a temporary phenomena that will not prove be as important a factor in the elections as it looks at the moment," said a dealer with one London-based bank.

"But there's no denying the nerves it will stir up in the run-in if support for UKIP does not fall off."

(Additional reporing by William Schomberg and Patrick Graham; Editing by Louise Ireland)