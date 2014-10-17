Some British sterling money in coins and bank notes is seen September 2, 2005. REUTERS/Catherine Benson

LONDON Sterling rose against the euro on Friday and looked set to post its biggest weekly gain against the common currency in eight months after a week in which growth worries - especially in the euro zone - have rattled markets.

Weak UK inflation and wage growth data this week prompted investors to push back their expectations of when interest rates would start to rise, helping to drive sterling to a five-week low against the euro on Wednesday.

But the threat of political instability in Greece and worries about a return of a euro zone debt crisis saw a sell-off of southern European bonds on Thursday, pushing the common currency lower again.

Worries about the health of the euro zone persisted on Friday, with European Central Bank policymakers clashing over what measures should be taken to revive the flailing economy.

The euro fell 0.4 percent against sterling to trade at 79.31 pence, more than a penny below its peak of 80.465 pence earlier in the week.

"Measures of risk are starting to suggest that the worst of the selloff (for sterling) is behind us ... and from here the pound could recover some more," said Valentin Marinov, head of European currency strategy at Citi.

Earlier, Bank of England chief economist Andrew Haldane gave the first clear indication from a BoE policymaker that a recent market push-back of interest rate expectations was warranted.

Haldane said financial markets may be right to bet that the first interest rate hike since 2007 would come in the middle of next year. He also said he was in favour of keeping rates low for longer, given the uncertainties surrounding UK and global economic growth.

Haldane's comments come at a time when money markets suggest expectations for a rise in British rates have shifted to July or later from the first quarter of next year. A number of banks, including UBS and RBS, have also pushed back their rate hike forecasts.

Sterling initially fell against the dollar after the comments, hitting a day's low of $1.6030, but later recovered and was last trading flat at $1.6086.

"The fact that sterling was softer on Haldane's comments was not surprising, even though he was stating what we all generally know and is pretty much in the price anyway, which is that rate hikes are not on the immediate agenda," said Simon Smith, head of research at online broker FxPro.

UNCERTAIN OUTLOOK

The BoE has said that any rise in interest rates from their historic lows will be dependent on economic data, especially wage growth.

BoE Governor Mark Carney also said on Monday the bank's rate-setting committee would have to take into account "a more modest global recovery, particularly if that's the case in Europe".

The more uncertain monetary policy outlook has helped the pound shed almost 7 percent against the dollar over the last three months. Investors are also becoming increasingly wary about political risks in Britain, which they say could have a bearing on investment flows and sterling.

The latest polling showed growing support for anti-EU party UKIP, whose leader said he would demand an immediate referendum on European Union membership as his price for supporting any coalition government after a parliamentary election due in May.

"In the case of sterling, the factors are political risks and the weak performance of the euro zone economies to which the UK economy is highly attached, (which) are increasing its vulnerability," Morgan Stanley analysts said in a note.

"Britain's stance concerning the European Union could weaken already slowing inward investment further, which is bad for sterling's valuation."

(Addition reporting by Anirban Nag and Patrick Graham; Editing by Gareth Jones)