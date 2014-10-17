LONDON Sterling fell against the dollar and the euro on Friday after the Bank of England's chief economist Andrew Haldane said the bank may need to keep interest rates lower for longer to avoid the economy slipping into long-term stagnation.

His comments come at a time when money markets suggest expectations for a rise in British rates have shifted, most likely to July or later <0#FSS:> from the first quarter of next year. A number of banks, including UBS and RBS, have also pushed back their rate hike forecasts.

Sterling fell to $1.6030 compared to $1.6085 just before Haldane's comments were published, a third of a percent lower on the day. It recovered later to trade at $1.6055, still down 0.2 percent on the day.

It also weakened to 79.80 pence per euro.

Sterling has struggled all week after data released earlier this week showed inflation falling to its lowest in five years. Wage data released on Wednesday, showed earnings were lagging inflation. The BoE has said that any rise in interest rates from their historic lows will be dependent on economic data, especially wage growth.

"Haldane's comments have added to the changing market expectations of a rate hike," said Alvin Tan, currency strategist at Societe Generale. "Earlier this week, Carney was also dovish and when the dollar starts to rally, we could see sterling drop below $1.60."

BoE Governor Mark Carney on Monday said the bank's rate-setting committee would have to take into account "a more modest global recovery, particularly if that's the case in Europe".

Haldane said on Friday he was now more downbeat about the outlook for Britain's economy, due to weaker global growth, and there was a risk that wages and productivity might continue to fail to recover as forecast.

Global markets witnessed sharp volatility this week, with oil prices falling to their lowest in four years, triggering fears of deflation in some of the major economies in the world. That saw a rush towards safe-haven bonds and a sell-off on Wall Street.

While shares have stabilised and recovered from lows on Friday, investors are pushing back expectations of when the Federal Reserve will start raising rates.

The head of the St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank, James Bullard, talked up the idea of the Fed holding off on plans to end its bond buying stimulus for the economy this month.

COOLING EXPECTATIONS IN THE UK

The focus will now shift to Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen who delivers a speech later on Friday. Her comments will be scrutinised particularly in light of recent moves in stock markets and commentary from other members of the Fed.

In Britain, expectations that the BoE would be the first major central bank to raise rates had driven sterling to a six-year peak against the dollar in July.

But increased signs of economic weakness, partly a spillover from the euro zone, and the sharp fall in inflation have poured cold water on those expectations.

Investors are also wary about political risks in Britain that they say could have a bearing on investment flows and the pound.

The latest polling showed growing support for anti-EU party UKIP, whose leader said he would demand an immediate referendum on European Union membership as the price of supporting any coalition government after elections next May.

"In the case of sterling, the factors are political risks and the weak performance of the euro zone economies to which the UK economy is highly attached, are increasing its vulnerability," Morgan Stanley analysts said in a note.

"Britain's stance concerning the European Union could weaken already slowing inward investment further, which is bad for sterling's valuation."

(Addition reporting by Patrick Graham; Editing by Jon Boyle)