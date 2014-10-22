LONDON Sterling fell while gilt futures edged higher on Wednesday after Bank of England minutes showed policymakers were firmly against raising interest rates when they met earlier this month.

While two members voted to raise interest rates, most of the MPC's nine members saw "few signs" of inflation pressures building.

Sterling fell to the day's low of $1.6012, from around $1.6066 beforehand.

The euro was up 0.25 percent at 79.265, having traded at 78.99 beforehand.

British government bond futures jumped to a session high of 116.25 after the BoE minutes, adding more than 10 ticks and pushing 10-year gilt yields down to 2.14 percent, 3.8 basis points lower on the day.

(Reporting by London Markets Team, editing by Nigel Stephenson)