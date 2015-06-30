Sample polymer five and ten GB pound banknotes are seen on display at the Bank of England in London September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Ratcliffe/pool

LONDON Sterling headed for its strongest quarterly result in two years against a basket of currencies on Tuesday, helped by more Greece-driven losses for the euro and data showing the UK economy grew faster in the first quarter than earlier thought.

Against the single currency, which was weaker across the board on worries about Greece's debt crisis, the pound was heading for an eighth straight quarter of gains -- its best run since the euro began trading in 1999.

The UK economy grew 0.4 percent in the first quarter, Tuesday's data showed, revising up an initial estimate of 0.3 percent which the Bank of England and most other economists had thought too gloomy.

Households' disposable income rose at the fastest annual pace since 2001, the latest piece of evidence reviving speculation about a rise in interest rates by the BoE at the end of this year, or early next.

"It has all been caught in the crossfire of the euro moves today, but we are still constructive in general on sterling," said Adam Cole, a currency strategist with RBC in London.

"That is based essentially on the argument of simple rate differentials. They are already advantageous but the market still has a long way to go in terms of pricing in some chance of a hike at the end of this year."

Having hit highs of $1.5775, sterling was marginally lower against the dollar in afternoon trade in London at $1.5712. It gained almost 1 percent to 70.835 pence per euro and reached 93.4 against the BoE's trade-weighted basket of currencies, up almost 4 percent for the quarter.

"The strength of the pound is a reflection of the strong cyclical recovery we're seeing in the UK, and that was further evident in today's GDP report," said Lee Hardman, a currency economist at Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ in London.

"The UK economy has been outperforming.

"The pound is also benefiting from the heightened uncertainty over developments in Greece, which tends to favour relatively safe-haven flows into sterling," he said.

Data also showed British consumer morale surged to its highest in over 15 years this month as shoppers said they were ready to spend, adding to signs that growth is picking up after a weak start to the year.

But BoE Chief Economist Andy Haldane said on Monday the bank should steer clear of an early interest rate hike, and was as likely to cut rates as to raise them in future.

He also said that a drag on growth from sterling strength could outweigh the gains from higher wages, and that Britain and other major economies were suffering from "lasting and durable" psychological scars from the recent recession that could restrain growth and keep interest rates lower for longer.

(Editing by Mark Heinrich)