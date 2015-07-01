LONDON Sterling fell against the dollar and the euro on Wednesday, after data showed British manufacturing growth unexpectedly slowed to its weakest rate in more than two years in June.

The Markit/CIPS manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) fell to 51.4, below a Reuters poll that had predicted a slight improvement to 52.5 though still above the 50 mark that separates growth from contraction.

Sterling fell to $1.5647, down 0.4 percent on the day, from around $1.5710 beforehand.

The euro inched up to 71.15 pence, having traded at 70.68 pence before the data, and firmer on the day. The single currency extended its gains on a report citing a letter from Athens saying Greece was ready to accept most conditions set by its creditors for a debt deal.

"This (manufacturing) report is not good for the pound," said Nawaz Ali, market strategist at Western Union. "The strong currency has been a drag on exports and the manufacturing sector and echoes some of the concerns that we have had from the Bank of England recently."

On Monday the BoE's chief economist, Andy Haldane, said a strong pound was likely to weigh on growth over the next two years.

Sterling gained around 2 percent in June on a trade-weighted basis to hit a seven-year high, bolstered by expectations that the BoE may start raising rates towards the end of this year.

The shift in market expectations to the last quarter of this year from the second quarter of 2016 happened in the middle of June after data showed British wages grew at their fastest rate in nearly four years in April amid signs that the labour market was continuing to pick up.

Later on Wednesday, BOE Governor Mark Carney presents the bank's semi-annual Financial Stability Report.

The report could contain the Financial Policy Committee's (FPC) thinking about the potential for spillover of risks from Greece's funding crisis along with the risks of tighter liquidity conditions in some financial markets.

Britain's robust housing market is also likely to have been a major focus for the FPC, analysts said.

