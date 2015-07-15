Wads of British Pound Sterling banknotes are stacked in piles at the GSA Austria (Money Service Austria) company's headquarters in Vienna July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

LONDON Sterling powered to a seven-year high on a trade-weighted basis on Wednesday after 24 hours which raised the possibility that official British interest rates could increase before those in the United States.

Bank of England Governor Mark Carney got the ball rolling on Tuesday with a guarded piece of central bank language, saying that a first rise in interest rates since the 2008 financial crash was "moving closer".

That helped pull in to the first quarter of next year money-market pricing for a hike that had previously not been expected until May of next year or later.

With a policy committee that has been deeply divided on when to move on rates, which Carney has been a far from a hawkish member of, investors were just as interested in the normally dovish David Miles' frank warning that the idea the BoE had to wait for the Federal Reserve to raise rates was a "daft".

"You could now sketch a scenario where the BoE moves before the Fed, although we would still expect U.S. rates to move this year and UK rates early next year," said Derek Halpenny, European Head of Global Markets Research at Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ.

Forward interest rates have moved to price in a 25 basis point rate rise as early as February, from around May a week ago and that underwrote sterling's rise to a two-week high of $1.5676 in early European trade.

With other central banks anxious to keep their currencies weak, one big question mark over an early rise in rates would be whether that does indeed provoke a surge for sterling. But Carney sounded more sanguine on that prospect on Tuesday than he and other policymakers have in the past.

"In no way would one expect tightening financial conditions because of strength of sterling to move the need for some adjustment in interest rates," he told a hearing in Britain's parliament.

DOLE DISAPPOINTMENT

A retreat for the pound as Wednesday wore on, however, underlined the degree of caution with which markets are still treating speculation on an early hike, after two years in which such ideas have been continuously reheated and abandoned.

On the sequencing issue, Fed chief Janet Yellen also reiterated in prepared testimony for Congress that a rise in U.S. rates this year would be appropriate, pulling the dollar higher across the board..

Still, the pound was among the least of the losers from that move, down just 0.2 percent at $1.5610 by 1530 GMT. And a 0.3 percent rise against the euro to 70.31 pence helped it reach 96.8 against the BoE's trade-weighted basket of currencies, its highest since March 2008.

The support expected from monthly wage and jobs numbers failed to materialise as unemployment unexpectedly rose, although at 3.2 percent, year-on-year pay awards are now running way ahead of inflation, which slipped back to zero in June.

"I don't think the (unemployment number) is going to damage the whole UK strong domestic demand, high consumer confidence story - sterling bulls can take some consolation from the high average earnings figures," said ING's head of currency strategy Chris Turner.

"At the moment there seems to be a credible debate over who's going to be first in the G10 to tighten," Turner added. "The Bank of England might have their noses in front at the minute (although) our house view is that the Fed goes in September and the Bank of England goes in February."

