Sample polymer five GB pound banknotes are seen on display at the Bank of England in London September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Ratcliffe/pool

LONDON Sterling dropped against the dollar and the euro on Thursday, after British retail sales fell unexpectedly in June, taking some of the shine off the pound following signs that the Bank of England was inching toward a rise in interest rates.

Retail sales volumes dropped by 0.2 percent in June to show just 4.0 percent growth on the year, the Office for National Statistics said, the slowest annual growth since September 2014 and undershooting almost all economists' forecasts.

Sterling fell to $1.5571, down 0.3 percent on the day, having traded at $1.5656 beforehand.

The euro jumped nearly 1 percent to 70.66 pence, from around 70.17 pence before the UK data was released.

The pound was also hurt by U.S. data that showed the number of Americans filing new applications for unemployment benefits last week fall to its lowest level in more than 41 years and which helped the dollar.

"The combination of falling inflation, lower fuel prices and a rise in earnings has supposedly left UK consumers with more money in their pockets, but their spending hasn't matched up in June," Dennis de Jong, managing director at UFX.com. said.

"This reduces the likelihood of Bank of England delivering an interest rate Christmas 'present', although we still expect that to happen around the end of Q1 2016."

Sterling had been underpinned lately by indications that the Bank of England was edging towards an interest rate rise in coming months. The minutes of the BoE's latest meeting on July 8 showed "a number" of policymakers viewed the decision on whether to raise rates as "becoming more finely balanced".

Monetary policy committee member David Miles, once one of the strongest advocates for providing more stimulus for the British economy, said in an interview published on Wednesday that the time for a hike was nearing and that it was "highly likely" rates would continue to rise over the next few years.

Last week, Governor Mark Carney indicated rates could begin to rise around the turn of year.

Analysts said all of these indicated that the BoE was likely to follow the U.S. Federal Reserve in raising interest rates sooner rather than later.

"We continue to believe that the pound is likely to strengthen further heading into year-end as the BoE moves closer to raising rates," Lee Hardman, currency analyst at Bank of Tokyo Mitsubishi, said.

(Reporting by Anirban Nag; editing by Clelia Oziel and Jane Merriman)