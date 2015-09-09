LONDON Sterling fell against the dollar and euro on Wednesday after data showed manufacturing output fell hard in July, keeping pressure off the Bank of England to raise interest rates any time soon.

Wednesday's numbers were just the latest in a slew of weak British data in recent weeks that have led investors to push back expectations of when the BoE will raise rates from their historic lows well into next year, having previously reckoned lift-off would come at the start of 2016.

That push-back has seen sterling lose around 3 percent over the past two weeks, though it regained some ground in the previous two days' trading. On Wednesday, though, it was 0.3 percent lower at $1.5354 and 0.2 percent weaker against the single currency at 72.905 pence per euro.

The weakness in manufacturing has increased Britain's dependence on its dominant services sector to power growth in the economy, but that too has disappointed: last week, the purchasing managers' index (PMI) for the sector hit a two-year low.

"A lot of this looks like it is coming through from the energy sector and the spillover effects from that. But even taking that into account, this is a weak set of data," said Morgan Stanley's European head of FX strategy Ian Stannard.

"When we put that together with the softness we've seen recently in the PMIs as well, it's not adding up to a particularly good picture at the moment...and that may be enough just to slow the progress towards a rate hike," he added. "All of that is going to put sterling a little bit under pressure."

Separate data from the Office for National Statistics showed Britain's deficit in its trade in goods ballooned to 11.082 billion pounds in July, the biggest shortfall in a year.

Morgan Stanley's Stannard reckons Thursday's meeting of the BoE's Monetary Policy Committee will see just one of the nine members vote in favour of an immediate rate hike, as last month, given both the domestic picture and broader uncertainty about global growth.

BNP Paribas analysts, however, said sterling could strengthen after the meeting.

"The currency could benefit from any indication in Thursday's MPC voting pattern or minutes that the BoE is inclined to look through the latest market volatility and remains on track to begin the rate normalization process," they wrote.

(Story corrects milestone in 4th para to two-year low, not two-week low)

