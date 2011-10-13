LONDON A second round of quantitative easing by the Bank of England could threaten sterling's robust relationship with riskier assets, limiting the gains it has traditionally made when stocks and commodities do well.

Instead, the pound could trade more like the safe haven dollar or yen, attracting investors more concerned with protecting their capital than generating high returns.

With the BoE signalling more easing in coming months by printing money and expanding its balance sheet, UK government bond yields are likely to ease. This should see sterling underperform even if stocks or commodities rally.

Sterling is traditionally seen as more dependent on economic growth than the dollar and yen and has had a positive correlation with stocks in the past three years. It is often considered to be at the riskier end of the G10 currency spectrum, but that could be set to change.

"QE is a clear negative for sterling," said Derek Halpenny, European head of currency research in Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi. "On days when you have a strong risk rally it is clear that the pound is underperforming."

Sterling's has underperformed the euro, Australian and New Zealand dollars this week. While they all rallied between 3.2 and 4.2 percent against the greenback, the pound gained only 1.6 percent.

The BoE last week launched a 75 billion pounds asset purchase programme to take place over the next four months. But analysts say it is likely to expand that programme early next year, pushing down longer-term UK yields and flattening the government bond yield curve.

"Cable bulls should be very wary here. The BoE could end up squeezing long-term yields sharply lower. This would reduce the carry attractions of sterling," said Mansoor Mohi-uddin, head of FX strategy at UBS. "As a result we maintain our new end-year forecast of $1.40 for cable (sterling/dollar)."

Sterling fell to a 14-month low of $1.5270 against the dollar on October 6, a far cry from this year's peak of $1.6747 struck in April when investors were still pricing in chances of a BoE interest rate hike.

But those expectations vanished as a recovery in the UK economy proved fragile and the euro zone sovereign debt crisis and risk of instability in the banking sector drove the BoE to opt for more stimulus.

SECOND TIME ROUND

Barclays Capital said sterling has been highly dependant on growth led by exports, meaning it benefited as a global recovery took shape after the 2008 financial crisis in 2008.

As shares and commodities sold off in recent weeks due to worries the debt crisis could spiral out of control, so did sterling. Speculators are running bearish bets on sterling against the dollar and Citi says net shorts have reached a new record equivalent to $5.5 billion.

Sterling's correlation with the S&P index of shares .SPX has been robust at a positive 0.5, holding in positive territory since the third quarter of 2008, according to Reuters data.

Its relationship with low-risk, long-term UK gilts has loosened, but could be re-established soon, analysts say.

While QE would sap sterling's strength, it is unlikely to be a one-way street if the global economic picture deteriorates.

The pound could draw some support from investors who would have otherwise bought the safe-haven yen or Swiss franc to escape the debt crisis and an uncertain U.S. economic outlook.

Investors are wary of increasing exposure in the yen and the Swiss franc due to the threat of intervention by the Japanese to weaken the yen and a floor on the euro/Swiss pair imposed by the Swiss National Bank.

Also, the UK government's harsh austerity measures are seen as positive step to deal with the deficit. Some, like Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi's Halpenny, said that an earlier-than-expected resumption of QE puts the BoE ahead of the curve in dealing with slowing growth and is seen as a positive.

Simon Derrick, head of currency research at Bank of New York Mellon, added the underlying forces that work in favour of sterling were still in play.

"It has the advantage of monetary policy being independent, of not being a member of the euro, it is big and it is liquid. From a safe haven perspective it fulfils an immense number of requirements."

He said sterling's relatively small share in global FX reserves could enhance its attraction. Sterling makes up about 4 percent of reserves, according to IMF data, compared with around 26.5 percent in euros and 61 percent in dollars.

(Graphic and editing by Nigel Stephenson)