NEW YORK The Bank of England will likely unveil plans this week to print billions of more pounds to spur growth, but that hasn't stopped investors in the options market from becoming less pessimistic about the currency's prospects versus the U.S. dollar.

Risk reversals, a gauge of currency market sentiment, show options investors are still betting on sterling weakening against the greenback, but they have been paring back those bearish positions, especially given last week's euro zone summit deal.

The pound rallied late last week as an agreement by European leaders on measures to cap weaker euro zone nations' borrowing costs spurred gains in currencies perceived to be riskier.

"We expect the demand for sterling to once again pick up in the coming weeks as an alternative to the euro," said Sebastien Galy, fx strategist at Societe Generale in Paris.

"(Sterling) valuation and worsening data were likely key to the change in the pricing of sterling/U.S. dollar risk reversals," in June.

Three-month sterling/dollar risk reversals show a solid bias for puts, or the right to sell sterling, trading around 1.8 percent on Tuesday.

This is at the high end of a range of around 1 to 1.8 percent they were in for the first 5 months of the year, but are down from 2.3 percent a week earlier and a nearly six-month high of 2.7 percent in early June.

The Bank of England is expected to announce plans on Thursday to flood the market with another 50 billion pounds of cash by buying bonds, called quantitative easing, as falling inflation gives it more scope to support a fragile economy, a Reuters poll found.

That would be on top of the 325 billion pounds of cash it has already pumped into markets. While more QE could weigh on sterling by increasing the supply of pounds, it may also support the currency if investors welcome measures to shield the economy from the euro zone crisis.

"QE can achieve very little and it is mostly about euro weakness," Galy said.

Sterling, last at 1.5684, is up 1 percent against the dollar in 2012.

That contrasts starkly with the euro, which is down 3.8 percent against sterling so far this year, trading at 0.8014.

An improved sterling/dollar put bias can also be seen in long-term risk reversals, widely used by banks for hedging activity. One-year risk reversals were trading at 2.2 percent, down from 3 percent a week earlier and 3.1 percent in early June, which was its highest since late December.

Sterling/dollar risk reversals indicate volatility in put options exceeds volatility in call options, with more people betting on a sterling decline, but the fall over the past month indicates fewer people are betting on a sterling slide.

One-year risk reversals are still elevated compared to where they were for most of 2012 so far. Investors are seeing continued downward pressure on sterling versus the dollar, especially with many questions from Friday's euro zone deal remaining unanswered.

Sterling puts reflect "fears concerning the evolution of the euro zone crisis, rather than any particular dynamic relative to QE prospects in the U.K," said Mauricio Bouabci, senior vice president, investment Management-Research, at BNY Mellon's Pareto Investment Management in London.

"Evidence for that can be seen if we look at option pricing for sterling against the euro where sterling call options trade at an extreme premium," he said. "Extremes were reached very much simultaneously in the two currency pairs, indicating a common underlying driver," of the ongoing euro zone crisis.

Bouabci is part of a group that oversees $47 billion in assets.

While the U.K. has slipped back into its second recession since the 2008 global financial crisis, the U.S. is in a recovery, although a sluggish one and a string of recent lackluster data has some expecting the U.S. Federal Reserve to add even more stimulus sometime down to road to boost growth.

"We do not expect further (Bank of England) QE to deter 'safe haven' and reserve manager buying of the British pound," Credit Suisse said on Monday. "Furthermore, our expectation for ECB easing this week limits the scope for any policy divergence hurting the British pound versus the euro."

The European Central Bank on Thursday will cut interest rates to a new record low of 0.75 percent, according to a separate poll.

(Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)