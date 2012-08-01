Newly minted one pound coins are seen at the Royal Mint, in Cardiff March 5, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON Sterling will still hold its relative strength against the dollar and euro in a year, in part because of its perceived status as a safe haven compared with Europe's common currency during the euro crisis, a Reuters poll found.

One pound is seen worth $1.56 in a month, $1.54 in six months and $1.57 in a year, the poll of over 60 analysts taken this week predicted, little changed from last month.

Against the common currency it will also hold steady, with one euro worth 78 pence in one and three months and 79p in six and 12 months.

"Within the European currencies sterling will be fairly well supported," said Raghav Subbarao at Barclays Capital.

Much will depend on the euro zone crisis and how soon and how effectively it is resolved and whether or not Greece will stay in the euro and if bailout funds will be required to prop up floundering Spain.

The 17-nation euro zone economy narrowly escaped recession earlier this year by stagnating in the first quarter but a raft of gloomy data has pushed economists to predict a contraction in the second and third quarters.

Britain is not doing much better if the latest data are to be believed, but it does have an independent central bank that can print unlimited amounts of money. That, say strategists, makes its currency more attractive.

"The BoE's ability to monetize has been viewed increasingly less negatively, and is in fact now increasingly seen as a factor benefiting perceptions of UK sovereign risk relative to the euro area," said Peter von Maydell at Credit Suisse.

The poll was taken ahead of data that showed Britain's manufacturing sector contracted at its fastest rate in more than three years in July, suggesting weakness this year is persisting. <GB/PMIM>

Britain's economy shrank far more than expected in the second quarter, contracting 0.7 percent, and while it will probably receive a temporary boost from the Olympic Games hosted in London the outlook is for only tepid growth, if any.

With that in mind, the Bank increased its quantitative easing money printing programme by 50 billion pounds last month, bringing its total planned spend to 375 billion pounds.

The current spending programme, designed to spur growth by injecting newly-created money directly into economy by purchasing bonds, would in theory weaken the currency. But analysts aren't convinced it will.

"We don't expect the BoE's decision to increase its asset purchase program by 50 billion pounds to weigh on the pound," said Peter von Maydell at Credit Suisse.

The Bank is expected to top that up with an additional 25 billion in November. <BOE/INT>

Prospects for another massive round of bond purchases by the U.S. Federal Reserve later this year to prop up a stalling economy there may also support the cable as it is more likely to put pressure on the dollar.

The Fed is expected to show later on Wednesday that it is ready to act against a weakening economy but probably will stop short of aggressive measures right now.

"Much of it is a case of dollar weakness. With the fiscal cliff approaching next year, market focus will turn squarely on to that and we will see an underperformance of the dollar," said Christian Lawrence at Rabobank.

The U.S. faces steep tax increases and spending cuts, known as the "fiscal cliff", at the end of the year if lawmakers fail to take action.

Sterling traded around $2 back at the end of 2007 but had been in a range between $1.52 and $1.67 for the last two years, changing hands near a two-week low of $1.56 on Wednesday.

(Polling by Namrata Anchan and Snehasish Das; Editing by Toby Chopra)