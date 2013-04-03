A bookmaker is seen holding money during the Cheltenham Festival horse racing meet in Gloucestershire, western England March 15, 2011. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

The battered British pound could lose more ground to the dollar as the Bank of England scrambles to put the economy on more solid footing, possibly with more asset purchases, a Reuters poll found on Wednesday.

Sterling, which rose last year on safe-haven flows from investors looking for shelter from riskier euro zone assets, will not attract such flows this year even on renewed fears over the debt crisis, foreign exchange strategists said.

Data from the Commodities Futures Trading Commission has shown a steady increase in net short positions on sterling over the past seven weeks.

The pound will trade at $1.51 (1 pound) in a month, weaken to $1.49 in three and $1.48 in a year, according to the poll of more than 60 currency strategists taken this week. Those medians were all at $1.51 in the last monthly poll.

It was trading around $1.50 earlier on Wednesday.

"From the sterling side, data really does continue to remain weak," said Melinda Burgess, currency strategist at RBS. "If we saw a more aggressive approach in terms of easing from the Bank once Carney arrives, that could be negative for the pound."

Bank of Canada Governor Mark Carney, who takes over as head of the Bank in July, is expected to take a proactive approach to getting Britain's economy growing again.

After ending 2012 at a 16-month high, the pound has lost more than 7 percent in the first quarter of the year, hitting a 2-1/2 year low of $1.4832 on March 12. Gloomy data reignited calls for more monetary stimulus to support the economy.

Apart from the slight boost in the three months to September from hosting the Olympic games, the British economy shrank in three quarters last year and recent economic data suggest it could be in yet another recession.

Economists in a Reuters poll last week said the BoE's Monetary Policy Committee, which has been split 6-3 in favour of keeping its 375 billion bond-purchase programme on hold for the past two months, will wait until at least May to fire it up again.

At the same time, many have begun contemplating when the Federal Reserve will taper off its open-ended asset purchase programme, which could lift the dollar.

U.S. economic numbers have been almost uniformly more positive than Britain's, with exception of a report on manufacturing on Monday that was much weaker than expected and pointed to a slowdown in the expansion.

VERSUS EURO

Eighteen of 21 who answered an extra question said sterling will not attract safe-haven flows from any flare-up in the euro zone crisis following the recent Cyprus bailout as the pound did in the first half of last year.

Calculated cross rates showed euro/sterling steady at 85 pence at all touch points over the forecast horizon.

"What the pound had benefited from the euro zone crisis before really has subsided now so we think it will not benefit at all," said Carolin Hecht, currency strategist at Commerzbank in Frankfurt.

"The safe-haven status has been damaged mainly because of monetary policy not being able to stimulate growth."

