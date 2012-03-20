LONDON Demand from UK importers and euro zone exporters to buy euros and sell sterling could make the pound's ascent against the single currency a slow grind, despite the debt crisis hanging over Europe.

The UK runs a trade deficit with the euro bloc, its main trading partner, which tends to push the euro higher against the pound. Although these trade flows are a relatively small part of the foreign exchange market, some traders and analysts say they are limiting the pound's rise.

Sterling has strengthened as investors have sought shelter from the euro zone crisis in UK government bonds and property. However, the pound has stayed in a range against the euro since mid-January, stuck below an early January high of 82.22 pence per euro.

"Obviously you have economic data, surprises, sovereign worries, flows etc, but the corporate market does influence currency rates and where we tend to find ranges settling," said Lee McDarby, head of corporate dealing at Investec Bank PLC.

The Bank for International Settlement's 2010 triennial foreign exchange survey showed non-financial customers, which includes corporations and governments, made up 13 percent of the $4 trillion (2.5 trillion pound) a day global forex market.

UK companies tend to focus on the sterling/euro rate rather than the euro/sterling rate which is more commonly used among other market participants. Since the beginning of the year, sterling has pivoted around 1.20 euros, prompting bouts of euro buying by UK importers above that level, which equates to 83.33 pence per euro.

The 1.20 level is attractive given the average sterling/euro rate for the past 12 months is around 1.16 euros per pound.

"Recently they (UK importers) will often just think about 1.20 as a psychological level and they want to see that 2 after the 1 when they're booking," Investec's McDarby said.

The euro hit a one-month low of 82.83 pence on Monday, equivalent to 1.2072 euros. Even if it falls further, corporate demand is likely to resurface towards the 80 pence mark, equivalent to 1.25 euros.

The latest UK trade data showed Britain imported 13.863 billion pounds in goods from the euro zone in January, against 11.656 billion pounds exported. Importers who buy foreign products are natural sellers of their own currency, while exporters are natural buyers.

The need to cut the deficit leaves UK finance minister George Osborne little room for growth-boosting measures in this week's budget, and steps to encourage companies to invest are expected to have limited impact.

Trade flows may be one reason why those in the market who had expected sterling to gain more quickly due to the euro zone debt crisis and an improving UK economy have been disappointed.

"I thought euro/sterling would be a lot weaker," said Chris Turner, head of currency strategy at ING, adding he had expected it to be below 82 pence by now.

PERCEPTIONS MATTER

The influence of corporate activity is limited in a foreign exchange market dominated by large banks, pension funds, hedge funds and central banks. It may hamper sterling in the short-term, but will peter out quickly if perceptions about the euro zone or UK economy change.

"Corporate flow would only influence for a short time, a bit like an option barrier," a trader at a UK bank said.

As companies seek to hedge their foreign exchange exposure in order to protect themselves against unfavourable currency moves, they tend to focus on round numbers, which means they can be very active at particular levels.

"Clearly there is usually demand to sell sterling around 1.20, so that is going to be good support for euro/sterling around here," said Lloyds currency strategist Adrian Schmidt.

Between 2003 and 2007, when the euro was stuck in a tight 65-70 pence range many companies became complacent about the need to hedge and were burnt when the financial crisis caused the pound to lose 20-30 percent of its value. Now, however, they are keen to act as soon as the pound reaches attractive levels.

Analysts say a sharp move in the euro against the pound is unlikely until there are significant changes in the economic outlook or, for instance, the euro zone debt crisis spreads beyond Greece or the UK's credit rating is downgraded.

"The market doesn't like to discern a difference between the euro and sterling ... You have to take a particular economic view between the two but because they are trading partners their cycles are hand-in-hand," said Neil Mellor, currency strategist at Bank of New York Mellon.

(Editing by Nigel Stephenson)