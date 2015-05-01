LONDON The cost of seeking protection against volatility in the British pound over the next week jumped on Friday as the option contract took account for the first time of the results of a closely-fought parliamentary election set for May 7.

The one-week sterling/dollar implied volatility, which expires on May 8 rose to 14.775 percent, its highest since the Scottish independence referendum last September, Reuters charts showed. It had started trading at around 10.6 percent on Friday, according to Reuters data.

With less than a week to go, polls show the ruling Conservatives and the main opposition Labour Party neck-and-neck while support for Scotland's nationalist party has surged, making a hung parliament the most likely outcome.

(Reporting by Anirban Nag; editing by Patrick Graham)