LONDON The cost of protection against big swings in sterling's exchange rate in the next week spiked to its highest since the May 2010 British elections on Tuesday, just two days before Britons vote in the closest-fought electoral race in recent history.

The one-week sterling/dollar implied volatility option, which expires on May 12, rose to 18.375 percent. That was its highest since the aftermath of 2010's parliamentary elections, which gave no party an overall majority and led to several days of wrangling between parties to form a coalition.

Polls ahead of Thursday's ballot show the ruling Conservatives and the main opposition Labour Party neck-and-neck, while support for Scotland's nationalist party has surged, making another hung parliament the most likely outcome.

