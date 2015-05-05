Bank of Japan Governor Gov Kuroda - No comment on FX levels
TOKYO Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda on Tuesday declined to comment on what the appropriate level for the yen is, saying foreign exchange policy is decided by the finance ministry.
LONDON The cost of protection against big swings in sterling's exchange rate in the next week spiked to its highest since the May 2010 British elections on Tuesday, just two days before Britons vote in the closest-fought electoral race in recent history.
The one-week sterling/dollar implied volatility option, which expires on May 12, rose to 18.375 percent. That was its highest since the aftermath of 2010's parliamentary elections, which gave no party an overall majority and led to several days of wrangling between parties to form a coalition.
Polls ahead of Thursday's ballot show the ruling Conservatives and the main opposition Labour Party neck-and-neck, while support for Scotland's nationalist party has surged, making another hung parliament the most likely outcome.
JOHANNESBURG South Africa's rand fell more than 2 percent on Monday to its weakest in almost three months after S&P Global Ratings cut the country's credit score to sub-investment grade with a negative outlook after last week's dismissal of the South African finance minister.
LONDON Sterling skidded on Monday after data showed British manufacturing lost momentum last month, the latest sign the economy may be running out of steam after its surprising resilience in the wake of last year's Brexit vote.