LONDON The overnight cost of protection against big swings in sterling's exchange rate jumped on Thursday, with investors bracing for renewed uncertainty as Britons headed to vote in the most unpredictable general election in decades.

The overnight sterling/dollar implied volatility option, which expires on Friday, when the results are due, rose to 33.125 percent. The one-week implied volatility traded at 18.75 percent, near its highest since the aftermath of 2010's parliamentary elections.

The 2010 vote gave no party an overall majority and led to several days of wrangling between parties to form a coalition.

Polls ahead of Thursday's ballot showed the ruling Conservatives and the main opposition Labour Party neck-and-neck, while support for Scotland's nationalist party has surged, making another hung parliament the most likely outcome.

