Lloyds Banking Group to close 100 branches and cut over 325 jobs
LONDON Lloyds Banking Group plans to close a further 100 branches resulting in the loss of over 325 jobs, the bank said on Wednesday, as part of a strategy to reduce costs.
LONDON The Swiss franc strengthened on Thursday after the country's central bank decided against moving its benchmark interest rate further below zero, keeping it at -0.25 percent.
The euro fell to 1.0570 francs EURCHF= from around 1.0625 francs just before the Swiss National Bank's decision, down around 0.5 percent on the day.
The SNB's decision was in line with market expectations, and the euro's fall was part of its broader fall as traders lightened positions after the single currency's surge on Wednesday, its biggest rise against the dollar in six years.
The SNB said the franc remained significantly over-valued and should continue to weaken over time. It also slashed its growth and inflation forecasts, a response to the franc's surge in mid-January after the SNB scrapped its cap against the euro.
(Reporting by Jamie McGeever,; Editing by Nigel Stephenson)
LONDON British shares rose on Wednesday, extending gains from the previous session as heavyweight mining shares and oil stocks rallied while DCC also gained after agreeing to buy a business in Hong Kong and Macau.
LONDON British housebuilder Galliford Try on Wednesday pulled out of a 1.2 billion pound ($1.5 billion) attempt to buy rival Bovis after the two failed to agree on price, leaving Bovis to pursue a turnaround under a new chief executive.