LONDON The average daily turnover in UK foreign exchange markets fell in April compared with six months earlier as spot trading activity dropped off sharply, a Bank of England survey showed on Monday.

The official data backed up anecdotal evidence from London foreign exchange traders who reported low volumes and range-bound trading in the early part of the year.

Data from the Bank showed average daily turnover of spot, outright forwards, non-deliverable forwards, swaps, FX options and currency swaps totalled $2 trillion (1.27 trillion pounds) in April 2012, 2 percent lower than in October 2011 and 5 percent lower than the same month last year.

Spot activity fell 12 percent to $711 billion a day in April from $804 billion a day six months earlier, while FX options activity also declined.

The daily turnover in FX swaps rose 8 percent to $957 billion however, recovering from a fall to $882 billion in the previous survey six months ago.

According to the survey of 30 financial institutions, the U.S. dollar was the most actively traded currency although its share dropped to 86.6 percent in the six months to April from 87.7 percent last October.

The euro, the second most actively traded currency, also saw its share dip to 43.4 percent from 44.9 percent.

Trade in the British pound, Swiss franc and Japanese yen increased, with the safe haven yen showing the largest rise in the share of trading, climbing to 15 percent from 13.9 percent.

The relatively illiquid Norwegian and Swedish crowns' shares also rose, at the expense of the so-called commodity currencies - the Australian and New Zealand dollars.

Data from FX settlement system CLS Bank, also released on Monday, showed global average traded values in spot, swaps and forwards were $1.65 trillion in April 2012, down 11 percent from $1.846 trillion in October 2011 and 2 percent lower from a year ago.

The Bank data was released as part of a global semi-annual survey of FX turnover.

