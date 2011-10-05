BANGALORE The euro will remain the most volatile of major currencies in October, according to Reuters poll data, due to the strong threat of a Greek debt default which would have knock-on effects through the euro system.

Euro volatility is expected to stay high at 11.3 percent this month, but down from 12.0 percent in September, when it went into freefall, plunging 7 percent.

This conclusion is based on the standard deviation of forecasts in the October currency survey, coupled with the actual levels of one-month annualised volatility seen last month.

Although volatility levels in the euro is highest among major currencies, it is still below the average monthly annualised volatility of 12.5 percent since Lehman Brothers fell in September 2008.

"The euro debt situation is the epicentre for global financial problems right now," said Masafumi Yamamoto, foreign exchange strategist at Barclays in Tokyo. "In the near-term it is more likely we'll see higher volatility in the euro."

But the euro is expected to end October at $1.325 (0.859 pounds), around where it was trading on Wednesday, according to the median one-month consensus in the monthly Reuters foreign exchange poll.

Although recent U.S. economic data, like the Chicago PMI and the ISM manufacturing PMI, showed better than expected activity, investors fear a slowdown in the euro zone will prove a drag for the world economy and tip the U.S. into another recession.

Volatility in the yen is expected to rise to 7.2 percent in October after 6 percent actual volatility seen in September, while sterling volatility is expected to remain high at 7.6 percent after 9.4 percent last month.

World stocks had their worst month of the year in September, falling 12 percent, and a Reuters poll showed last week that almost all major equity indexes will end 2011 in the red before recovering next year.

Indeed, overall market volatility as measured by the VIX index .VIX is currently at 40.82, well above the year-to-date average of 22.51.

Analysts say the divergence of forecasts in Reuters currency polls offers a leading indicator of exchange rate volatility in the following month.

Statistical analysis suggests that the more analysts' forecasts diverge for a currency pair, the higher the actual one-month annualised volatility is likely to be in that currency in the following month.

Estimates of future monthly annualised volatility are used to calculate the value of currency options, which give investors the right to buy or sell a currency at a fixed price in the future.

Generally, as a measure of financial risk, the wider the expected trading range for a currency the higher the cost of purchasing an option to trade it.

(Reporting by Sumanta Dey)