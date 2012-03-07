BANGALORE Euro volatility is set to remain higher than the decade average this month on persistent worries of a messy Greek default, a Reuters poll found on Wednesday.

Uncertainties over a new round of monetary stimulus in the United States and in Europe may also drive sharp currency moves in March, even after the injection of more than a trillion euros by the European Central Bank since December.

The volatility prediction is based on the standard deviation of forecasts in the March Reuters foreign exchange poll together with actual one-month annualized volatility last month, which has a reliable predictive track record.

According to the poll, euro volatility is expected to rise to 13.4 percent in March from the actual 8.7 percent seen in February. The decade average is 10 percent.

"Euro volatility seems destined to be determined by the success or otherwise of the Greek PSI (private sector involvement) and hence the entire second Greek rescue package," said Raymond Attrill, head of currency strategy at BNP Paribas.

After several back-and-forth meetings with the rest of the euro zone members, Greece, the epicentre of the debt crisis that continues to pose the biggest risk to global economic growth, has until Thursday to complete a private sector debt swap and secure another bailout.

Greece is in dire need of the 130 billion euro rescue package to avoid triggering a disorderly debt default its main bondholders said would cause over a trillion euros of damage to the euro zone and leave Italy and Spain requiring outside help to stop contagion.

The ECB's massive cash inflows have averted a major credit crunch until now, but its president, Mario Draghi, warned euro zone leaders they should not expect another round of the Long-Term Refinancing Operation (LTRO) as such operations are not substitutes for much-needed fiscal reforms.

"There is a risk now that there may be no further LTROs and whilst this huge amount of liquidity in the system is certainly supporting risk appetite, there could be some disappointment if there is considered to be no further action on liquidity likely to come from the ECB," said Jane Foley, senior currency strategist at Rabobank.

With the uncertain political and economic environment over Greece, the euro was trading down at $1.31 levels on Wednesday.

After the ECB's emergency loans were announced in December, the market's favored anxiety index, the CBOE's VIX .VIX, declined to levels similar to the first half of 2011, when the U.S. Federal Reserve did its latest round of stimulus.

Euro/dollar implied volatility in one-month option contracts also declined in the last month.

Commodity-linked currencies benefited from the decrease in overall volatility as it fostered risk appetite - with the Australian dollar gaining nearly 5 percent over the U.S. dollar in the first two months of the year.

Latest futures markets data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed investors kept building long positions in risk currencies like the Australian dollar, the Canadian dollar and the Mexican peso in the last week.

Traders are also eager for any hints of a possible third round of monetary stimulus in the United States. The Federal Reserve has already made $2.3 trillion in asset purchases in a bid to drive down rates and stimulate growth.

The poll also showed sterling volatility rising marginally to 7.7 percent from an actual annualized 7.2 percent.

Volatility in the Japanese yen is expected to rise this month to 9.7 percent compared with the actual 8.3 percent it clocked in February.

Analysts say the divergence of forecasts in Reuters currency polls offers a leading indicator of exchange rate volatility in the following month.

Statistical analysis suggests that the more analysts' forecasts diverge for a currency pair, the higher the actual one-month annualized volatility is likely to be in that currency in the following month.

Estimates of future monthly annualized volatility are used to calculate the value of currency options, which give investors the right to buy or sell a currency at a fixed price in the future.

Generally, as a measure of financial risk, the wider the expected trading range for a currency the higher the cost of purchasing an option to trade it.

(Reporting by Silvio Cascione and Deepti Govind; editing by Stephen Nisbet)