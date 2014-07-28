LONDON Daily currency trading in London, the world's main foreign exchange centre, rose by 7 percent in the six months to April of this year, a regular half-yearly survey by the Bank of England showed on Monday.

The survey by the bank's foreign exchange market contact group showed volumes were down 6 percent on record levels a year ago, while spot volumes were down by more than a fifth.

Monthly data this year from FX settlement system CLS had shown global volumes slackening off earlier this year to an average of less than $5 trillion ( 2.94 trillion pounds) a day, before recovering in May and June. Those on major interbank dealing venues EBS and Thomson Reuters Matching are down sharply compared with last year.

The BoE survey showed overall volumes inching up to $2.402 trillion a day. Within that, spot turnover rose 3 percent from October to $795 billion per day but was down 21 percent year-on-year.

Turnover on FX swaps was up 8 percent to a new survey high of $1.219 trillion per day.

"Turnover in all products rose from 6 months earlier, though activity in most products remained well below April 2013 levels," the BoE's foreign exchange joint standing committee said.

