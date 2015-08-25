EU offers pre-Brexit trade talks, tough on transition
BRUSSELS The European Union is ready to talk to Britain on a future free trade deal before the two sides agree final terms on Brexit, draft EU negotiating guidelines issued on Friday show.
LONDON The Chinese yuan fell briefly in offshore trade against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday after China cut interest rates and reserve requirements.
The dollar rose to 6.4870 yuan CNH=D3 immediately after the announcement, before giving up those gains to trade at 6.4770, down 0.2 percent on the day.
In the onshore market, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate CNY=SAEC at 6.3987 per dollar prior to market open, 0.2 percent weaker than the previous fix of 6.3862.
(Reporting by Anirban Nag, editing by Nigel Stephenson)
BRUSSELS The European Union is ready to talk to Britain on a future free trade deal before the two sides agree final terms on Brexit, draft EU negotiating guidelines issued on Friday show.
BERLIN U.S. President Donald Trump's executive orders on trade deficits and import duty evasion are a sign that Washington plans to move away from free trade and international agreements, German Economy Minister Brigitte Zypries said on Saturday.