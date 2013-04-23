NEW YORK Stock and bond futures markets erupted after a false message sent on Twitter suggested the White House had been attacked on Tuesday.

More than 620,000 front-month S&P 500 E-mini futures contracts and more than 180,000 front-month 10-year Treasury futures contracts changed hands between 1:09 p.m. and 1:12 p.m. EDT (6:09 p.m. to 6:12 p.m. British time) after the Associated Press's Twitter account sent a message saying there had been two explosions at the White House and that President Barack Obama had been injured.

The AP told Reuters the tweet was "bogus," and the White House confirmed that there had been no explosions and that Obama was fine. Markets were roiled, with the S&P 500 quickly giving up about all of the day's gains before bouncing back sharply.

