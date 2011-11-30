LONDON The UK Debt Management Office said on Wednesday it wanted to consult with gilt investors about launching a new five-year benchmark gilt during the first three months of 2012 when it meets them on December 5.

The DMO said that between January and March 2012 it proposed to hold auctions for four short-dated conventional gilts, three medium-dated gilts and two long-dated gilts, plus two auctions for index-linked gilts.

It also proposes to sell one conventional gilt and one index-linked gilt via syndication over the period.

The DMO also said it planned to sell one more gilt than planned before the end of the year to meet the additional government funding needs shown in Tuesday's budget.

The gilt to be sold is the 4 percent 2022 gilt, and the auction will take place on December 14.

(Reporting by David Milliken)