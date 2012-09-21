Oil down 2 pct as dollar firms, OPEC compliance rate shrugged off
NEW YORK Oil prices declined on Monday by about 2 percent, the most since mid-January, pressured by a stronger dollar and signs of rising U.S. crude output.
LONDON Interdealer broker GFI GFIG.N has won approval to operate in the British government bond market, raising the total number of registered interdealer brokers to six, the country's debt issuance agency said on Friday.
"The UK Debt Management Office, jointly with the London Stock Exchange, announces today that GFI Securities Limited is to be endorsed as an Inter-Dealer Broker in the UK gilt market, with effect from the opening of business on Monday, September 24," the DMO said.
The other interdealer brokers operating in the gilt market are BGC Brokers, Dowgate, ICAP Electronic Broking, ICAP WCLK and Tullett Prebon Gilts.
(Reporting by David Milliken)
NEW YORK Oil prices declined on Monday by about 2 percent, the most since mid-January, pressured by a stronger dollar and signs of rising U.S. crude output.
BRUSSELS The European Commission said on Monday that uncertainty about U.S. policies, Brexit and elections in Germany and France would take their toll on the euro zone economy this year.
FRANKFURT Travel group TUI said it had agreed to sell its specialist holiday arm Travelopia to KKR at an enterprise value of 325 million pounds ($407 million).