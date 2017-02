LONDON The British Debt Management Office said on Friday it will sell the 0.125 percent 2044 index-linked gilt of via syndication.

"Subject to market conditions, it is expected that the offer will take place in the second half of November 2012," the DMO said.

Further information about the conduct of the offer, including the composition of the syndicate and expected timing, would be announced in due course, the DMO said.

(Reporting by Sven Egenter)