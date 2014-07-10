LONDON British government bond prices rose to their highest level in more than a month on Tuesday, rallying with other major government bonds after the U.S. Federal Reserve hinted it was still some way off from raising interest rates.

Worries about a major Portuguese bank and dire Italian industrial output further enhanced the appeal of safe-haven government bonds at the expense of major stock markets.

The 10-year gilt yield touched a day's low of 2.578 percent, its lowest level since June 2, when rumours abounded that the European Central Bank was about to loosen monetary policy. It was down around 5 basis points on the day, at 2.61 percent, at 1345 GMT (02.45 p.m. BST).

The yield premium that 10-year gilts offer over the equivalent German Bund narrowed briefly to 140.5 basis points, its lowest level since last Monday, after Britain reported a larger-than-expected May goods trade deficit. But the spread recovered to 141.6 basis points as of 1324 GMT.

There was no reaction to the Bank of England's keeping interest rates on hold, which had been widely expected.

"More than anything, the gilt market is taking a bit of a breather here and is reversing some of its recent underperformance," said Jamie Searle, rates strategist at Citi.

"But this has to be taken in the context that we are heading into summer trading conditions, and that liquidity is perhaps not quite as robust as it was a few weeks ago."

Searle said the gilt market's volatility this week owed little to domestic news, but next week's inflation and labour market statistics may provide some fresh impetus.

"The latter in particular, with the jobless rate and the average weekly earnings data, have considerable propensity to move the market," he said.

British government bond prices

* Sept long gilt future 110.60 (+0.54)

* Sept 2014 short sterling 99.36 (+0.02)

* March 2015 short sterling 98.93 (+0.025)

* 10-year yield 2.61 percent (-5 bps)

-------------------KEY MARKET DATA---------------------------Long Gilt futures <0#FLG:> Gilt benchmark chain <0#GBBMK=>Short Stg futures <0#FSS:> Cash market quotes <GB/GILT1>Deposit rates Sterling cross ratesUK debt speedguide <GB/DEBT> -------------------KEY MARKET REPORTS--------------------------Gilts [GB/] Sterling [GBP/]Euro Debt [GVD/EUR] Dollar [USD/]U.S. Treasuries [US/] Debt reports [DBT]--------------------GILT STRIPS DATA -------------------------Gilt strips data <GB/STRIPS1> All gilt strips <0#GBSTRIP=>Gilt strips IO <0#GBSTRIPIO=> Gilt strips PO <0#GBSTRIPPO=>A list of all the strippable British gilts <0#GBSTRIPTSY=>

(Reporting by Andy Bruce; Editng by Larry King)