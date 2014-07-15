LONDON British government bonds fell sharply on Tuesday after an unexpected jump in inflation, suffering their heaviest losses relative to German debt in more than six months as investors brought forward rate hike bets.

Official figures showed inflation rose to 1.9 percent in June from a four-and-a-half year low of 1.5 percent the month before, far outstripping economists' forecasts of a modest rise to 1.6 percent.

Comments from Bank of England Governor Mark Carney that investors should look at economic data for a guide to when rates will rise, rather than expect an explicit signal, also weighed on gilt prices.

"It's primarily the upside surprise to inflation, and at the margin a little of Carney's comment when he spoke about the forward guidance applying in the most part to the medium term," said RBS gilts strategist Simon Peck.

Yields on two- and five-year gilts both rose 6 basis points on the day and also hit their highest levels in a week at 0.911 percent and 2.063 percent respectively.

Ten-year gilts suffered only slightly smaller losses, with their yield rising by 5 basis points on the day to more than 2.65 percent.

Ten-year gilts' yield premium over Bunds also rose by 5 basis points on the day to just under 145 basis points - again a one-week high and the biggest one-day gain since Nov. 21, when gilts were hit by strong industrial orders and a more hawkish U.S. monetary policy outlook.

March 2015 short sterling interest rate futures suffered their biggest one-day fall in a month, dropping by 6 ticks, and Peck said markets were now pricing in an 80 percent chance of a rate rise by November.

Unemployment and wage inflation data due on Wednesday is likely to fuel further speculation on the timing of a rate rise, given the BoE's close focus on how much slack remains in Britain's labour market.

Economists expect the joblessness rate to drop to 6.5 percent but for wage growth to slow further to 0.5 percent.

Carney said the central bank's main message was that rate rises would be gradual, and only to a level well below that before the crisis.

Jamie Searle, fixed income strategist at Citi, wrote in a note to clients that the gilt market was underestimating the chance that the BoE could change its mind.

"The market is pricing 'gradual' quite precisely. This looks vulnerable to a reassessment over the coming months ... not least given the tendency of (policymakers) to change their minds," he said.

British government bond prices

* Sept long gilt future 110.24 (-0.41)

* Sept 2014 short sterling 99.35 (-0.02)

* March 2015 short sterling 98.90 (-0.06)

* 10-year yield 2.66 percent (+5 bps)

-------------------KEY MARKET DATA---------------------------Long Gilt futures <0#FLG:> Gilt benchmark chain <0#GBBMK=>Short Stg futures <0#FSS:> Cash market quotes <GB/GILT1>Deposit rates Sterling cross ratesUK debt speedguide <GB/DEBT> -------------------KEY MARKET REPORTS--------------------------Gilts [GB/] Sterling [GBP/]Euro Debt [GVD/EUR] Dollar [USD/]U.S. Treasuries [US/] Debt reports [DBT]--------------------GILT STRIPS DATA -------------------------Gilt strips data <GB/STRIPS1> All gilt strips <0#GBSTRIP=>Gilt strips IO <0#GBSTRIPIO=> Gilt strips PO <0#GBSTRIPPO=>A list of all the strippable British gilts <0#GBSTRIPTSY=>

(Reporting by David Milliken; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)