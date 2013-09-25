LONDON Britain's debt agency has not ruled out tying future index-linked bonds to consumer price inflation rather than the typically higher rate of retail price inflation that is currently used, the head of the agency said on Wednesday.

Earlier this year Britain's statistics agency said the retail price index no longer met modern statistical standards and systematically overstated the true rate of inflation.

But the DMO and investors have hitherto been wary of fragmenting the index-linked gilt market by introducing CPI-linked gilts in addition to the two different categories of RPI-linked gilts already in issue.

UK Debt Management Office chief executive Robert Stheeman told a financial conference in London that future CPI-linked bonds were still a possibility, "just not this year".

(Reporting by Olesya Dmitracova, writing by David Milliken; editing by Patrick Graham)